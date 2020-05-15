Washburn unveils plan to resume in-person classes this fall

Washburn University announced its formal plan for resuming face-to-face classes this fall at both the main campus and Washburn Tech.

The six-page document, outlining four phases, was distributed Friday to faculty and staff. It follows the governor's plan on gradually increasing size limits, and encouraging telework.

The document details guidance from the CDC and other health officials regarding social distancing, personal hygiene, disinfecting, and staying home if a person experience symptoms. It also encourages - but does not require - staff to wear face masks.

Already, employees working in child care, retail, or food service areas are screened for fevers and other COVID symptoms before each shift. Under the plan, it will continue at least until the final phase-out begins, currently anticipated for June 29. They will seek guidance as to whether any such screenings will continue beyond that.

The plan also directs departments to identify any changes needed in office layouts, shared spaces, or work schedules in order to prevent infections.

Academic affairs is studying classroom issues, such as class sizes, disinfecting, and use of masks. The document does not mention athletics or extracurricular activities.

“Washburn University and Washburn Tech will continue to follow the advice and guidance of both state and local officials as we return to the classroom,” Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley said. “But we know that our students want the face-to-face educational experience that is our hallmark and – barring unforeseen circumstances – we are convinced that we can do that safely for the fall semester.”

Washburn previously moved summer classes to online only. Farley noted nearly 80 percent of summer classes were scheduled to be online already.

You can read the full plan by clicking here.