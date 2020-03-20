Washburn students begin to move out of residence halls

After receiving a notice to move out Thursday, students at Washburn University started the process Friday.

They carried boxes of belongings out as they transitioned out of the residence halls.

Moving isn't an easy process for anyone, but it is especially troublesome for students that came from other countries.

“It's kind of frustrating," Nikki Kraaijezeld, a student from the Netherlands, said. "We are trying to call the companies but they won't pick up the phones because it's so busy I guess, so now we are just emailing and we have to wait for confirmations...it's kind of stressing.”

Students have until April 1 to finish moving out of the residence halls.