Washburn ranks as 3rd best nursing program in Kansas

It's becoming more common for registered nurses to get their bachelor's of science in nursing, so nursing website nursing.org ranked the best schools in Kansas to make the jump.

Washburn University came in third in those rankings, which used to several national education databases to rank Kansas nursing programs.

"The online RN to BSN program through Washburn University prepares students to build on to their nursing careers in a caring and skilled manner," the entry stated. "Employed RNs can keep working while they take classes part-time, and can generally finish the program in around 18 months. The online cohort model allows students to network throughout the course of the 32-credit hour program. Washburn's program offers 5 start dates per year for maximum convenience."

Things like accreditation, program completion ratios, tuition, and online availability were all taken into consideration.

Pittsburg State and the University of Saint Mary were the only schools in the state to come in above Washburn. Wichita State and MidAmerica Nazarene University rounded out the top 5.