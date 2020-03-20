Washburn donates food to Rescue Mission after students move out

With all of their students being moved out of the residence halls, Washburn University suddenly has a lot less mouths to feed.

But, they still have a ton of food available.

With that surplus of food available, Washburn and Chartwells Higher Education, who provides dining and catering for the school, donated it to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

"We wanna be good neighbors we want to take care of our community because the people we employ are all from the community, so it's important to us to get back as much as we can," Steven Daab, with Chartwells, said.

All told, they were able to provide more than 3,000 meals to the Topeka Rescue Mission.