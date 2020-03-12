Washburn cancels all in-person classes through March 20th

Washburn University has announced they have cancelled all in-person classes through March 20th.

According to a news release, after March 20th, classes will be continued through the university’s distance learning systems.

“Our priority is always the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and we think these steps will help protect the Washburn community,” said Jerry Farley, Washburn president. “While there are no cases of the virus in or around our community, we want to make arrangements now to ensure that we can continue to deliver academic courses for the rest of the semester and we feel that this addition of social distancing will help protect our community and our mission.”

The University says they are monitoring the developments with the COVID-19 virus.

They also released plans for their campuses:

Washburn University:

- The campus remains open with faculty and staff reporting as usual

- Students are being encouraged to stay home and not return to campus after spring break until face-to-face classes resume.

- Face-to-face classes have been cancelled for the week of March 16.

- Online classes will continue as normal.

- Face-to-Face classes that are not already delivered online will be converted to distance learning during the week of March 16-20.

- A decision about returning to face-to-face classroom instruction will occur no later than the week of March 23-27.

- All large events expecting 100 or more people occurring on campus through April 4 will be reviewed and possibly cancelled.

Washburn Tech:

- A decision will be forthcoming for Washburn Tech and is expected to be released after consultation with our high school partners.