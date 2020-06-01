Washburn announces Sibberson Award recipients

Washburn University announces Sibberson Award recipients.

Britnee Douglas, Marcie Koch, Jacob Talkin and Maddison Farr are all Spring 2020 graduates and have been presented with the award.

The Sibberson Award is the highest academic honor for Washburn University students. Each semester the university awards the top-ranking members of the senior class with a cash award given by Erna Sibberson and Gretchen O.A. Sibberson.

“Sibberson Award recipients represent the highest achieving students at Washburn University,” says Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs. “These students accomplish top honors in their scholarly pursuits, as well as demonstrate a commitment to excellence and Washburn’s core values in their activities outside the classroom – from their membership organizations to volunteer work, to the work they’ve done in internships and part-time jobs.”

The Sibberson Award is granted annually with one award in December and four in May. In the spring semester the highest-ranking member of the senior class from the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Applied Studies, the School of Business and the School of Nursing all receive the award. This spring there were 18 finalists.

Britnee Douglas graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a minor in leadership studies. She will begin her residency program working in the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at Saint Luke’s Hospital. Her plans are to receive a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice degree and wants to practice in an outpatient surgical unit. She is from St. Mary’s, Kansas.

Marci Koch graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science in medical imaging. Koch has been a radiation therapist for 18 years and works at the University of Kansas St. Francis campus in Topeka. She plans to earn a master;s degree in medical dosimetry. She has been involved with numerous cancer based charities and benefits. She gradated Summa Cum Lauda and was awarded the School of Applied Science Award of Excellence.

Jacob Talkin graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in actuarial science with a minor in computer information science. He also earned a Kansas Insurance Certificate and is two semesters away from earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in both finance and management. Talkin will start his career at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America north of Minneapolis, Minn. Talkin is from Kansas City, Kansas.

Maddison Farr graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. She will begin Washburn University’s Masters of Accountancy degree program this summer and will complete it in May of 2021. Upon completion o the master’s degree Farr will have the requirements needed to sit for the CPA certification exam