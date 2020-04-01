Washburn allows pass/fail option, extends withdrawal deadline

Washburn University announced today that due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects on education, it will be allowing students to switch their grades from a letter grade to pass/fail for courses in their major. The deadline to withdraw from a class has also been extended from its original early April date.

“There is no doubt this has been a stressful time for all—students, faculty, and staff—and Washburn and its people have once again come together to do what is needed to make the best of a difficult situation,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Juliann Mazachek said. “We believe these temporary policies will help relieve some of the anxiety many students may be feeling.”

The policies are effective for undergraduates at the Washburn University campus. A separate policy is being developed for Washburn Tech.