Washburn University plans to reopen campus in the fall

Washburn University says it is planning to resume face-to-face classes this fall.

Dr. Jerry Farley says the university is optimistic conventional class will be back this fall based on the timeline to lift restrictions released by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team.

Washburn says they are continuing to watch the situation closely, and their plan could change should there be an unforeseen event.

School officials say the University will taking extra precautions to account for appropriate social distancing and more frequent and thorough cleaning of classrooms.

The University is also planning on re-opening residence halls, but with fewer students in each suite or apartment.