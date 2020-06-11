Washburn University moving fall break, switching to online classes after Thanksgiving

Washburn University will adjust its academic schedule due to COVID-19 concerns.

The originally planned fall break on Oct. 10-13 will now move to Nov. 21-24, right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

After Thanksgiving, courses will be offered online only until Dec. 4. Final exams, assignments and projects will all be remote.

“We have heard clearly from our students that they want to come back to campus and that they prefer face-to-face classes,” said Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University. “While our faculty and staff did an amazing job in helping students complete the semester in the face of the pandemic, we think there is great value in the traditional classroom experience.”

These changes will not apply to the law school or to Washburn Tech.