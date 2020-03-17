Washburn University extends online classes to end of semester, cancels commencement

Washburn University is moving to online classes for the rest of the semester.

The University had already cancelled in-person classes through March, and have now extended that for the rest of the year.

Along with this move comes the cancellation of commencement ceremonies.

“As you know, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow both nationally and in our state,” President Jerry Farley said in the letter. “There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 at Washburn, but we realize that limiting our contact with other is more critical than ever to fight the spread of the virus."

Once the school figures out housing and dining arrangements, they will provide instructions to everybody on how to move out.

Washburn employees are also being advised to work from home as much as possible.