Washburn University President offers support to students impacted by national protsts

Washburn University President, Jerry Farley, says that it is important now more than ever, to continue to build on the tradition of the importance and value of multiple view points from all people, which is why he is urging students that need help to contact Washburn University Student Life.

Farley says that incidents that happened in the past months, such as the killings for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, are devastating.

“I am disheartened by what has happened to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Christian Cooper and George Floyd,” says Farley. “While these incidents did not happen at Washburn, we know that many in our community are impacted, not just by recent events but by years of racism and injustice across the country.”

Farley continues to say that Washburn students, faculty and staff are committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect in this community.

The Washburn President says that he understands that his students have been impacted negatively by the protests sweeping the country and that student resources are available.

Farley says that students are encouraged to contact Student Life at 785-670-2100 or Counseling Services at 785-670-3100.

For more resources visit the University’s diversity page or to email diversity.inclusion@washburn.edu.

