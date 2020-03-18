Washburn Tech transitions to alternate delivery of coursework

Washburn Tech is developing plans to help students complete their programs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. To stay within the parameters set forth by the Kansas Governor's Office and CDC guidelines, Washburn Tech will be moving all courses online beginning March 23.

Assessment of program delivery is currently underway to determine what coursework can be completed online this semester or at a later date and how that applies to students at both the high school and post-secondary levels. Determinations will be announced soon.

"Our goal for every student is to complete his or her program," said Dr. Gerald Bayens, dean of Washburn Tech. "Our plan of action might include mixed-mode learning, providing modules for coursework that has a hands-on component. We are truly proceeding in uncharted territory."

Washburn Tech has also temporarily closed the Little Learners at Washburn Tech as well as the Washburn Tech Academy of Cosmetology Salon. Commencement ceremonies scheduled for May are being postponed.

Washburn Tech students are required to log in to Washburn Tech's online instructional platform, D2L, on Monday, March 23.