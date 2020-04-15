Washburn Student Government Assoc. makes donation to help students

The Washburn Student Government Association is donating money to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ichabods Moving Forward, the student emergency, received $30,000, and the Student Victim Assistance Fund received $5,000.

“Our administration really wants help students, whether it is through improving resources on campus or helping students through tough times,” said Mayela Campa, vice president of WSGA. “COVID-19 has negatively impacted many Washburn students, so we saw this as a great opportunity to help as many students as possible.”

Students enrolled in six or more credit hours at Washburn can apply for funds through Ichabods Moving Forward. The money donated was originally designated as a cushion for the Student Government Association's budget for next year, but the Association decided to donate the funds to students struggling financially at this difficult time, as "life is still going on and bills need to be paid," said Victoria Smith, Association president. "We are going to come out of this stronger than ever, and we cannot wait to see everyone back on campus."