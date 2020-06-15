Washburn Rural head wrestling coach Damon Parker earns NWCA honor

Washburn Rural wrestling head coach Damon Parker is this year's National Wrestling Coaches Association High School Girls Head Coach of the Year in Kansas, the organization announced Monday.

Parker led his girls squad to a team state championship in February, edging Great Bend by four points. The win marked the first-ever title of its kind in the inaugural season of KSHSAA girls wrestling.

In addition, junior Dajia Anderson earned individual honors for the Junior Blues as the first-ever Kansas girls state high school champion in the 235 lb. class.

Parker coached the girls team to an undefeated season in duals and a super-regional championship. Washburn Rural's boys wrestling team tied for 2nd at State, earning league and super-regional championships and going undefeated in dual season.

"At a time when coaches are needed now more than ever, we get to take time and thank the entire profession by recognizing their peers at the state, section, and national levels," Mike Moyer, NWCA executive director, said. "Thanks to those who we call 'Coach.'"

The statewide winners for NWCA High School Boys Head Coach of the Year will be released Tuesday.