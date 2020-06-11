Washburn Rural Students advance to National History Day

Four Washburn Rural Middle School students have officially advanced from Kansas History Day to National History Day says the school.

Four students from Washburn Rural Middle School earned the opportunity to advance from Kansas History day, which was held this spring, to National History Day, which is typically held in Washington D.C., but will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns says a release from the school.

National History Day will kick off Sunday, June 14, and winners will be announced on Saturday, June 20, says the school.

Students competing in National History Day include:

Griffin Reiff in Junior Individual Performance: Breaking Down the Stonewall: The Riot that Changed the World

Kaitlin Jackson in Junior Historical Paper: The Struggle to Break the Sound Barrier

Audrey Caleb in Junior Individual Website: Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Three Barriers, One Woman

Allison Reed in Junior Individual Documentary: All the World Loves a Baby: Breaking the Two Pound Barrier

The school says that the sponsor for the students is Washburn Rural Middle School Teacher Lindsey Dowell. They say that this year she was named Kansas History Day Teacher of the Year and is now running for the national level award. Dowell was also named the 2019 Kansas Council for History Education Secondary Teacher of the Year.

