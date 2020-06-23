Washburn Rural Middle School Students place in National History Day competitions

Washburn Rural Middle School students are celebrating their National History Day victories.

Two Washburn Rural Middle School students placed in National History Day competitions says the school.

The middle school says Allison Reed earned a national first place in the Junior Individual Documentary category with her project All the World Loves a Baby: Breaking the Two Pound Barrier.

Kaitlin Jackson placed tenth in the Junior Historical Paper with her project The Struggle to Break the Sound Barrier.

Washburn Middle School says over all, four students earned the opportunity to advance to the National History Day, which usually takes place in Washington D.C., but due to COVID-19 was held virtually this year.

Students that participated include:

Griffin Reiff in Junior Individual Performance: Breaking Down the Stonewall: The Riot that Changed the World

Kaitlin Jackson in Junior Historical Paper: The Struggle to Break the Sound Barrier

Audrey Caleb in Junior Individual Website: Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Three Barriers, One Woman

Allison Reed in Junior Individual Documentary: All the World Loves a Baby: Breaking the Two Pound Barrier

