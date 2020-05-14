Washburn President discusses graduation plans

Washburn University's president Jerry Farley says he wants graduating seniors to know that just because they can't hold a commencement ceremony in person, doesn't mean the university won't be celebrating their accomplishments.

Farley says Washburn is honoring the class of 2020 in a number of ways, including displaying their names on the electronic billboard in front of Lee Arena and sending diplomas and tassels in the mail.

Farley also says Washburn will print a program with the names of all graduates, and speeches from himself, the Vice President of the university and the deans from each department will be available online.

