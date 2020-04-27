Washburn Law Clinic offering HELP to hospital workers

Washburn Law Clinic faculty, students, alumni, and other attorney volunteers, have launched a program to help Topeka hospital employees.

The Washburn Hospital Employees Legal Preparedness Project (HELP) is offering to draft living wills and durable powers of attorney for hospital employees who are risking exposure to COVID-19 and may not be able to afford an attorney.

The program is working with local bar associations to recruit volunteers and hospitals to see who needs the documents.

All of their services will be free and done via phone or videoconference. Those interested can contact the Clinic at help@washburnlaw.edu or (785) 670-1191.

