Warmer weekend, strong storms late Sunday

After a cooler day with rain, temperatures will turn warmer for the weekend with more chances for showers and storms. Some storms may be severe Sunday evening.

A few showers will linger this evening, but many areas will get a break from the rain for most of the night. Thunderstorms will develop over eastern Colorado and might hold together into northeast Kansas late tonight and into Saturday morning.

These storms may begin to fall apart as they move into the area, but we will hold on to rain chances for the start of the weekend. Rain chances will be lower Saturday afternoon, but a few isolated storms still cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures Saturday will return to the low 80s with a bit of a westerly breeze. We should have a little more sunshine than what we had today.

Father's Day should be dry for most of the day. South winds will be a bit breezy, which will allow for a return to warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Another cold front will move into the area Sunday evening and through the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will likely develop along this front and will move southeastward across most of northeast Kansas. Storms could be severe with a threat of damaging straight-line wind gusts and hail.

Storms will remain possible Monday before we dry out on Tuesday next week with lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures behind this front.