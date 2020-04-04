Warmer Sunday, highs in the 60s

Temperatures will continue to get warmer over the next few days as we return to a more springlike weather pattern for the start of the week.

Clouds will build back into the area tonight, but we will remain dry. Low temperatures will fall into the low 30s for areas north of I-70. South of I-70, temperatures will remain above freezing where there will be more clouds overnight.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day Sunday, but we could see a few breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than today with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Morning low temperatures will also get warmer with 50s expected from Monday through Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s Monday and the low 80s Tuesday.

A strong cold front is set to move through the area Wednesday evening, bringing gusty north winds and falling temperatures. Highs will return to the 50s for the end of the week with morning lows possibly getting back into the low 30s.

Dry weather will continue for the next several days, though there may be a slight chance of precipitation as the front moves through Wednesday or Thursday.