Warm with a few storms possible Monday

The risk of severe weather has decreased considerably due to remnant cloud cover keeping temperatures cooler throughout the afternoon.

We will still have a few isolated showers and possibly a few stray storms through the evening and overnight, but the severe weather will stay to our west over southwest and south central Kansas.

Low temperatures Monday morning will fall back into the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. A few more scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but the risk of severe weather will remain low.

A cold front will move through Monday afternoon, which will eventually bring lower humidity on Tuesday. High temperatures will fall back into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

More storms will be possible Wednesday, but once again, the risk of severe weather will remain low. Summertime heat will return with highs close to 90 degrees again by the end of the week.