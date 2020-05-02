Warm today, slight chance of storms tonight

Temperatures will remain warm this weekend with the possibility for a few storms tonight.

Clouds will increase today, but we will stay dry during the daytime hours. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with a bit of a northeast breeze.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible after midnight tonight. Not everyone will get the rain, but where storms occur, they will produce heavy downpours and lightning.

A few of the stronger storms may produce some small hail, but the risk of organized severe weather is low.

Most of the shower and storm activity will quickly move into Missouri by early Sunday morning, leaving us with a dry day.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine through the day.

More showers and storms will be possible again on Monday with a possibility for severe weather.

There is high uncertainty in the timing of storms and potential for severe weather. If there is widespread rain during the morning, then the threat of severe weather will remain low.

If there is minimal rain during the morning, then storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with a severe weather threat.

Be sure to check back for updated forecasts as the details become more certain as we get closer.

After Monday's storm chance, temperatures will remain a bit cooler for most of the upcoming week with temperatures likely below average for the start of May.