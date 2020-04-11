Big changes in weather this weekend

Gusty south winds and much warmer temperatures are expected today with a chance for a few evening thunderstorms. Then get ready for much colder weather for Easter.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s to near 80, which will be about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. South winds will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

We will be dry for most of today, but a few isolated thunderstorms could begin to develop any time after 6 PM with chances continuing into the night.

A few of the stronger storms could be severe with a threat of hail and strong wind gusts, though the risk will remain isolated.

Occasional drizzle and rain showers will continue into the night and through the day tomorrow. It will start out mild with temperatures in the 60s during the morning, but a powerful cold front will lead to rapidly falling temperatures through the day.

By the afternoon, the winds will turn very gusty out of the northwest with gusts up to 50 mph at times. The combination of gusty winds and colder air behind the front will put wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.

The colder air could also change some of the rain over to some light snow, especially the farther northwest you go in our viewing area. Minimal snow accumulation is expected.

We will dry out during the evening as gusty winds continue into Sunday night. Low temperatures by Monday morning will fall into the upper 20s.

Temperatures will remain cool for most of next week with highs in the low to mid 50s.