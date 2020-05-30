Warm this weekend

​After a wet weather pattern for most of the week, we will begin to have some drier and much warmer days ahead.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s to low 80s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and there is a slight chance of some sprinkles or a brief shower.

The overall chance of rain is low, and where we do get some moisture, amounts will remain under one tenth of an inch.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Once again, a few sprinkles or spotty showers cannot be ruled out in the morning, but most places will remain dry. South winds will be breezy during the afternoon.

Get ready for some of the hottest weather so far this year as June begins.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 80s to near 90 every day next week.

Our only chance of rain and storms will come with a weak cold front Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out.

A few storms could linger on Thursday before we dry out and stay warm into next weekend too.