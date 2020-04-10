"Warm line" set up to connect Shawnee Co. residents during social distancing

Several Shawnee County organizations and volunteers are teaming up to make sure those finding themselves lonely during social distancing have a source of connection.

Residents can call the Shawnee County Community Cares Line at 1 (800) 972-8199 any time Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Callers will be connected to a volunteer with a listening ear, ready to talk.

"What we want to do is in the social distancing lifestyle that we're all living right now, we want to make sure that there is a way for you to be connected to other people," Aimee Copp-Hasty, development director at Valeo Behavioral Health, said. "It is so important to have someone to talk to and to have someone who can listen."

The Shawnee Co. Health Department teamed up with Valeo Behavioral Health, the City of Topeka, Family Service and Guidance Center, United Way of Greater Topeka, and Healthsource to create the service.

It is not a crisis line, but rather a source of support and friendly conversation.

Volunteers for the line are still needed. You can find more information on how to sign up here.