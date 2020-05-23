Warm & humid today, storms return Sunday

The Memorial Day weekend will start out warm and humid before storm chances return Sunday and into Memorial Day.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 80s, making it one of the warmest days so far this year.

A warm front will lift north across the area this afternoon, bringing a return to much higher humidity. This will put the heat index from 85 to 90 degrees.

South winds will be breezy on Sunday, which will keep the high humidity in place through the day. Afternoon highs will reach mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop Sunday afternoon with chances continuing into Sunday night.

A few of the storms could be strong or severe with hail and gusty winds the primary threats.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Memorial Day, but the risk of severe weather will become lower by then.

Temperatures will turn a bit cooler with highs back in the low to mid 70s with continuing storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.