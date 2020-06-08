Wamego Health Center awarded highest honors for patient safety

The Wamego Health Center has been recognized for its achievements in patent safety says a release from the hospital.

The release says that the Wamego Health Center is among 115 hospitals across Kansas that have been recognized for exemplary improvement in patient safety.

The Kansas Healthcare Collaborate has been recognizing state hospitals at the conclusion of a major patient safety initiative that was headed by the American Hospital Association/Health Research & Educational Trust that was coordinated in Kansas by the KHC says the release.

The highest achievement was received by Wamego Health Center for working toward goals set by the CMS to reduce preventable hospital-acquired conditions says the KHC.

"We are pleased to receive this special recognition of our team's patient-focused efforts to provide the best care possible to those we serve," says Steve Land, Administrator of Wamego Health Center. "Working with the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative and its partners-as well as side-by-side with our peers across the state and with national experts-has provided our team the opportunity to advance patient safety and health outcomes more efficiently and effectively."

Over 115 hospitals in Kansas have worked with the KHC to achieve a reduction in hospital-acquired conditions and 30-day readmissions. KHC says that hospitals that participated placed special focus on reducing patient harm such as falls, adverse drug events, hospital-acquired infections and pressure injuries. The hospitals also implemented key strategies for promoting health equity and patient and family engagement.

"We extend our congratulations and gratitude to all the hospitals across Kansas who participated in the AHA/HRET Network," said KHC Executive Director Allison Peterson DeGroff. "For several years, this community of collaborative peers has inspired and driven each other to excel in leading data-driven quality improvement. It is challenging work-and it is critical work. Each hospital's incremental changes lead to an exponential impact on the lives of patients and their families."

According to the AHA/HRET Network over 1,600 hospitals in 34 states and territories have supported the initiative.

For more information on the KHC or the healthcare study visit the KHC website.

