Wallethub: Kansas second-least impacted by coronavirus in US

Despite word of the revenue hit, a new study by Wallethub found that Kansas is the state second least-affected by the pandemic.

Wallethub compared the states across six key metrics, including retail and recreation, grocery and pharmacy, and parks. They measured the percentage increase or decrease in visits to those places.

Kansas ranked 49th with 15.76 percent, while Hawaii - a state that relies heavily on tourism - ranked first with a score of nearly 92 percent.

New York and New Jersey, which have both seen large outbreaks, followed.

Nebraska ranked 50th.