Wagle should be ashamed says Senator Hensley

Senator Anthony Hensley says Senator Susan Wagle should be ashamed of herself after one of her staffers searched for negative unemployment stories.

Senator Hensley, the representative for the 19th District, says it is unsurprising that Senator Susan Wagle’s staff members are searching for people to come forward with negative stories on the unemployment issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message was sent to residents from Darren Beckham, staffer at Wagle’s office, which states, “I work for Senator Wagle. I was hoping to reach out and see if out any individuals interested in having their name and contact forwarded to the press about this latest problem with unemployment and the double payments and clawback/overdraft. We are trying to get the spotlight shown on this issue. Please feel free to reach out if I can provide more details.”

The message goes on to ask for names, contact information and unemployment information from residents that have been impacted.

“In this public health crisis, it is imperative we put aside partisan game playing,” says Hensley. “That is why I’ve been impressed with how many legislators in both parties are working with Governor Kelly to solve the problems in our unemployment system so our constituents get the support they need.”

In his statement Hensley says Wagle is determined to stir the partisan pot in Kansas legislation as evidenced by the message sent by Wagle’s staffer.

“Susan Wagle should be ashamed of herself for exploiting the challenges people are facing in their lives and livelihoods,” says Hensley.

