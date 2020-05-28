Wagle drops U.S. Senate campaign

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle says she will not file for the U.S. Senate race.

Wagle was campaigning to replace Pat Roberts, who is retiring.

She cited both personal and political battles in her decision to reconsider.

"My duties as state Senate President to stop Laura Kelly's plan to advance socialized medicine and take the necessary steps to rein in her executive overreach during the pandemic required my undivided attention. And, most importantly, I needed to put the needs of my family first as we dealt with my daughter Julia's four-year battle with cancer and her passing in March," Wagle wrote in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Her decision leaves former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Kansas 1st Dist. Rep. Roger Marshall as the leading contenders for the GOP nomination.

Wagle said she spoke with party leaders about the need to avoid a divisive primary campaign that could hurt the party's chances against Democrat Barbara Bollier in November.

"From passing Kansas' first pro-life legislation to defending our farmers and ranchers from overreach of the Obama EPA and stopping taxpayer abuses at the Kansas Bioscience Authority, I have fought for and won battles for our conservative Kansas values," Wagle wrote. "This is not the end of my time in public life or fighting for the causes I believe in. Until the next door opens, I will work tirelessly to uphold our Party ideals during the special session and I am committed to helping elect strong conservatives to the Kansas legislature this year."