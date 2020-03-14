Wabaunsee Co. Schools close due to COVID-19

Wabaunsee Co. Schools closes USD 329 and USD 330 due to caronavirus until March 30th.

Ray Finely Wabaunsee County Health Administrator has made the decision to close both school districts in Wabaunsee County for two weeks, till March 30th. They said that this also includes all activities and athletic events.

"After meeting with the Superintendents of USD 329 and USD 330. Listening and discussing, options, concerns and impact on both school districts and their families. The safety of the students and community has to come first," they said in a statement.

The Health Department said they will continue to monitor the situation to make any further of whether any more actions are needed.

