Wabaunsee High School graduating class honored with community parade

Many graduating seniors didn't get a chance to walk across the stage, but that didn't stop one town from honoring each graduating senior.

It's an event every student looks forward to

"This is what I've been waiting for since Kindergarten to be able to graduate with some of my best friends so when they told us there wasn't going to be a normal graduation I like cried for two days," said Senior Laurel.

When Laurel's Mom, Angie, found out that her daughter wasn't going to receive a proper graduation, she along with other parents, decided to take action.

"We just wanted to do something special for our seniors and we saw different booster clubs and other area schools going out of their way and making banners so we thought we would take it one step further."

Wabaunsee High’s Class of 2020 lined up and down Main Street along with their banners to be congratulated by a parade of family, friends, and members of the community.

"I'm really happy that the parents got together and decided to do something for us because I know that my mom was really upset about it to because I know that I'm her last one and she was like dang it but I'm really proud of her work and I'm proud that they all came together"

"I think everybody in our community is just really happy to come and show their support. I don't know this might not be as fun like us just standing here but just to see our community show their support for us is really awesome"

Angie says she's proud of her town for helping the class of 2020's graduation feel like a big deal.

"I'm happy for the kids, it's really for the kids just so they can have their special moment whether it may happen later on it may not but today would have been their day so I hope they enjoy the day."

