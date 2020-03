The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Amy Roth, 34, is wanted for failing to appear to a felony sentencing Monday.

Authorities say she is a person of interest in a burglary and theft from a home were guns were stolen, and she is armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Roth's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.