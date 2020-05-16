WWII veteran Carrol Joy celebrated turning 100 years old

The family of a World War II veteran currently living in Manhattan had to make adjustments to celebrate his 100th birthday.

If you or a loved one have had a birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than likely you have had to get creative with how you celebrate

World War II veteran, Carrol Joy, is among those with a birthday amid the coronavirus restrictions, turning 100 years old on Saturday.

Mr. Joy’s family with the help of the Riley County Police Department, Riley County EMS, and Manhattan Fire Department, made today one to remember.

When I asked Mr. Joy if he knew about the parade for his birthday he replied:

“Most of them…well…all the police cars…but I didn’t know the others were coming.” WWII veteran, US Army Air Corps Staff Sergeant, Carrol Joy says.

As for how he feels now that he’s 100 years old…. “A day older than 99” Mr. Joy said with a laugh.

Mr. Joy says living to be 100 runs in his family with his parents, siblings and other family members reaching their nineties, and a couple making it over 100.

Mr. Joy’s advice to young people is to go to church every Sunday, when they can, as he hopes to continue going as well.

“Just as long as the good Lord allows me, I guess.” Mr. Joy says.

Wishing Mr. Joy the happiest of birthdays.

Mr. Joy had a family video chat session prior to the parade by his house with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to wish him a Happy Birthday.