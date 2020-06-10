WSU President facing backlash still employed after Regents meeting

Wichita State University President Jay Golden is still employed following a four-hour, special closed session of the Kansas Board of Regents.

A former board member wanted him fired and several donors threatened to pull funding over Golden's decision to cancel a speech by Ivanka Trump.

Students rallied on campus Wednesday in support of Golden's decision to cut the President's daughter from WSU Tech's commencement Saturday.

Golden was present for at least part of the Regents' meeting. The board issued a statement expressing its commitment to promote freedom of speech, and diversity and inclusion. It made no mention of Golden or Wichita State.