WRHS honors seniors with lights

Washburn Rural High School found a way to honor their soon-to-be graduates and the seniors that lost their final seasons to the coronavirus.

The school decided to "Be the Light," and will light up their sports complex every Friday night from 8:20 p.m.(or 20:20 in military time) to 9 p.m.

The school laments the fact they can't physically honor their students, so this is their way of recognizing the work the students have done throughout their time at the school.

"We care about our kids, and we want to do everything that we can to support them and to recognize the hard work that they put in over the last 12 years," WRHS Principal Ed Raines said.

They will also have t-shirts and goodie bags available for seniors that stop by the lights.

Principal Raines says they will ensure everyone keeps their distance and stays in their vehicles while driving by.