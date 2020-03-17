WRHS, Hayden release statement on health of students and staff after recent trips

Both Hayden and Washburn Rural High Schools recently took groups of students on trips before the coronavirus was widely spread in the U.S.

Both schools released statements on the health of their students and staff members.

"We have shared information about rules related to travel with all parents and staff," Martin Weishaar, Washburn Rural Director of Communications, said. "I believe the students and adults have followed all health recommendations before, during, and after the trip."

"There were representatvies of Hayden Band and Cheer that did travel to Florida," Hayden President Sherry Buhler said. "We have a specific area for our COVID 19 Hayden updates and response."

That resource is haydencatholic.org.