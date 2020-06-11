WIBW viewers raise over $18K for United Way day of Giving

It’s being called the biggest online event the United Way of Greater Topeka has ever had.

On Wednesday, WIBW viewers answered the call for help, and gave over $18,000 to the United Way to help with local programs.

“After each news cast the donations would immediately come in. We have no doubt that everything the WIBW team did for this day is why it was such a great success,” said Jessica Lehnherr, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka.

The organization says that the normal spring fundraising events fell victim to COVID-19 this year and was supposed to be a more interactive experience.

The United Way helps programs like Pine Ridge Prep Preschool; for Day of Giving, the Young Leaders Society hosted a supply drive, so the preschool's 51 students can focus on learning.

They also help children’s early education programs, so they don't fall behind with Kindergarten readiness.

United Way's Day of Giving also helps impact local organizations like Topeka's YWCA. It provides funding to help provide basic needs for children through their after school program.

If you want to help, you still can by visiting their website.