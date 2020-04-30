WATCH LIVE: Reopening Kansas: Gov. Kelly to address the state on her plans at 6:30pm

Governor Laura Kelly will address the state, releasing her plans to open the state of Kansas in phases.

Her address will be at 6:30p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live on WIBW Channel 13, WIBW.com and the WIBW Facebook page.

Gov. Kelly said her plans will set limits for mass gatherings and provide guidance for all of the state’s 105 counties. It will be up to each individual county to put in more restrictive guidelines if they choose to do so.

The governor said she looked at re-opening plans from other states and consulted Kansas counties and local stakeholders.

“That’s why we’re putting out much more detailed guidelines than from what we saw from the White House. These will be much more detailed. That’s why we’ve been working with our local counties, so if they want to take these guidelines and rachet them up for their specific area, local counties will have the authority to do that again,” said Gov. Kelly.

The governor said she will also sign a new declaration of emergency effective through May 14. At that time, the state Finance Council of the legislature can choose to extend the emergency declaration for 30 days to June 13. The legislature as a whole would have to extend the emergency declaration beyond that.