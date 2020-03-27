KDHE gives Coronavirus update

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment held a news conference Friday afternoon to update the community about coronavirus in the state.

There are now 202 confirmed positive cases of the virus in the state, and today it was announced that the fourth person in Kansas has died from the virus. Many counties are enacting Stay at Home orders, but the state as a whole has yet to do so.

Norman assured Kansans that there are enough tests to go around, which has been a concern in health care centers across the country. He said that the number of tests coming from private labs has increased, which is good, because the KDHE lab wants to prioritize first responders and vulnerable populations for their tests.

He also briefly spoke about a video posted to the KDHE Twitter page where he answers questions about the coronavirus asked by middle school students. He noted that it's a great resource for parents who find themselves unable to answer their childrens' questions about the virus.