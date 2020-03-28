Gov. Laura Kelly issues statewide Kansas stay-at-home order

Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Saturday a statewide mandate stay-at-home order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Kelly said the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and last through April 19th.

The executive order clarifies that essential business can still operate.

House of Representatives, Rep. Dan Hawkins, Rep. Ron Ryckman, and Rep. Blaine Finch have responded to the order with a joint statement, "The order announced by the Governor today will no doubt impact our families and our businesses. As members of the Legislative Coordinating Council we have a duty to carefully assess this executive order and the reasons for it."