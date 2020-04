Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her daily news conference at 2:30pm to update the state on the response to COVID-19.

Last week she said she would be giving her detailed plans for reopening the state in phases.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be joining her for the news conference.

We’ll stream it on WIBW.com, our Facebook page and broadcast it live on WIBW Channel 13.