WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kelly news conference set for 2:00pm

Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold a news conference at 2:00pm on the state’s response to the Coronavirus.

According to her office, Corrections secretary Jeff Zmuda will join her to talk about the virus at the states correctional facilities and the most recent riot at the Lancing Correctional Facility in Kansas City.

Dr. Lee Norman will also be present for the news conference to talk about the latest statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Kelly will also answer questions about the recent filing of the lawsuit against the Legislative Coordinating Council after they blocked her executive order that removed the exemption for religious facilities on banning gatherings of 10 or more.

