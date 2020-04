Gov. Laura Kelly’s daily news conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus has been moved to 3:30pm.

After Wednesday’s news conference, it’s expected that she will issue a new executive order on banning gatherings of 10 or more.

According to the governor, the Legislative Coordinating Council removed the ban on all gatherings in the state of Kansas after they blocked her latest executive order that took away the exemption from churches and funerals.