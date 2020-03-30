WATCH: Italian twins strike a chord with Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ in a coronavirus world

Twelve-year-old Italian twins are putting smiles on the faces of folks around the world with their rendition of Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.”

Mirko and Valerio, who perform as “Little Band Violinists,” have racked up millions of views over the last couple of weeks after recording the song while in isolation during the pandemic.

“We thought we’d spend some time with you all, from north to south, for us music is our vent valve and we hope you can use it too,” the Facebook post for the video says.

“Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ seemed like a perfect song for this sunny Sunday and hope #everything will be fine.”