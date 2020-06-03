WASP member granddaughter to speak on fight with Arlington Cemetery

The Eisenhower Presidential Library has announced the Evenings at Ease Series with Erin Miller.

The program is set to air Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. and will require viewers to sign in 10 minutes early.

Erin Miller, granddaughter of Elaine Danforth Harmon who was a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots in WWII, will be discussing her fight to bury her grandmother in Arlington National Cemetery.

When Danforth Harmon died in 2015 her last request was to be buried in the national cemetery and was denied by the U.S. Army.

Miller started a grassroots, social media and direct lobbying campaign to fight this decision. After much hard work the campaign was a success.

Elaine Danforth Harmon’s story is chronicled in Miller’s book “Final Flight, Final Fight: My grandmother, the WASP, and Arlington National Cemetery,” which will be discussed at the evening.

To join call 617-675-4444 or go to the Google Meet page.

