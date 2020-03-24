Volunteers 'cry foul' after ball park's safety netting stolen

Local volunteers are searching for thousands of dollars worth of safety netting stolen from an East Topeka ballpark.

Topeka Baseball and Softball Association president Mike Rosencutter says thieves stole two new backstop nets at Dornwood Park sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.

Rosencutter says the nets cost between $1,500 and $2,000 each.

The Dornwood Park, which is located near Highland Park High School, was recently upgraded.

Rosencutter says the thief or thieves used nearby trash barrels and the scorers table to reach the cranks in order to lower the nets.

It could take up to two months for replacements to arrive.

This isn't the ball park's first bout with vandals.

Back in 2018, the park installed a special power monitoring system after thieves stole copper wiring from lights and the scoreboards.

Rosencutter said if whoever stole the netting brings them back, no questions will be asked.

