Volunteer food tables feed families in need during coronavirus outbreak

While many people wait for help from the state - the Topeka community is rallying around those having a tough time.

Volunteer-run food tables have been popping up all over Topeka, starting on the East side of town near 8th and Branner.

"It's a great help. It really is. It's the Christian thing to do, is to help each other," one Topekan said.

The food table organizer, Hilda Panuco, said, "I've had several families message me, I have one that I can't get out of my mind and my heart. I cried because they had only ate tortillas for the past two days ... He lost his job, and has no income, and had been surviving on tortillas."

The tables make a real difference. Not just as sites to serve others, but serving as a reminder of the communal generosity.

"The whole community is helping out. And I'm very thankful for the people who are dropping off food," said a volunteer.

Volunteer food drop offs keep these tables stocked - ready for whoever needs it.

The idea's already taking off - and taking hold in other communities.

Here's a list of several other locations in town.

- 12th and Chandler

- 2323 SE 23rd St.

- 3119 SE Michigan Ave.

- 1000 SE 8th

- 10th and Lawrence