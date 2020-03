Visitation at all correctional facilities in Kansas has been suspended.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced the move Friday, enacting it immediately. They say the decision comes as a measure of precaution to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to both their residents and staff.

Families are still encouraged to stay in touch with their loved ones through e-mail, phone and video visits.

The Department of Corrections will reevaluate the need for these precautions on an ongoing basis.