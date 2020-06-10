Visit Topeka announces new president Sean Dixon

Visit Topeka has announced the new Visit Topeka President will be Sean Dixon.

Visit Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership has hired Sean Dixon as the new Visit Topeka President says a release from the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“We continue our momentum in Topeka & Shawnee County and adding Sean to this community team will only accelerate our efforts. Sean’s background in the destination development arena will allow him to make an immediate impact,” says Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “He is highly respected in his industry and will bring many fresh perspectives while partnering with the Visit Topeka Board, the Topeka Lodging Association, our forward-thinking elected leaders and his peers and partners within the Greater Topeka Partnership.”

Dixon says that previously he served as Marketing Director for the Springfield, Missouri Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I have admired the work that Sean and his team have done in Springfield and his dedication to destination and community development. The eight-person search committee unanimously found Sean to be an outstanding, outgoing, friendly and engaging professional. We are honored to welcome Sean and his family to Topeka,” says Pivarnik.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the incredible teams at Visit Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership,” says Dixon. “Throughout this hiring process, I've fallen in love with Topeka and the spirit of cooperation demonstrated by the leadership of the Partnership, the City of Topeka, the Topeka Lodging Association and others.”

Dixon says that he has over a decade of destination marketing experience through the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau where he worked with Tracy Kimberlin, president of the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. He says that he earned his master’s in Communication and bachelor’s in Mass Media through Missouri State University.

“It’s exciting to find the right person for this critical position, especially after an extensive search. I and the rest of the Visit Topeka Board are looking forward to working with Sean to strengthen Topeka’s tourism industry and promote the Capital City as a must-visit Midwest destination,” says Dan Clarizio, Visit Topeka chair.

“Sean will make an excellent addition to the team,” says Jessica Schenkel, vice president of Visit Topeka. “His past experience in the tourism and hospitality industries as well as his regional industry knowledge will lend itself perfectly to his new position.”

“I’m excited to see someone who has new ideas to bring to Topeka along with a good instinct to contribute to a community our size. His enthusiasm to join the Topeka community is endearing,” says City Councilman Spencer Duncan and chair of the Transient Guest Tax Committee.

“We’re truly excited about Sean and what he brings to the table and his sales and marketing expertise. I am looking forward to working with him.” says Kurt Young, executive director of the Topeka Lodging Association. “I was especially moved by his positive disposition and his willing to collaborate.”

Visit Topeka says that Dixon will begin his new position in mid-July.

